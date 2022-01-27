Sad end to third call out in 48 hours for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team

The team were called out at 11.40pm on Sunday January 23 to help Glossop Mountain Rescue Team search for a missing local resident.

The search was focused on the Doctor’s Gate area of Bleaklow and the team were tasked to search down Doctor’s Gate from Snake Summit, using a short line search and investigating groughs and gullies as appropriate. The missing person wasn’t found and the team were stood down at 4am.

The following day, the team were called at 10.40am to assist in a multi-team search for the same missing person, involving mountain rescue teams from Glossop, Kinder, Buxton, Edale and Woodhead, alongside SARDA search dogs.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team has had three call outs in 48 hours

As the teams were carrying out detailed line searches around the Doctor’s Gate area, the lady was found safe and well by a local gamekeeper in Dowstone Clough. She was assessed by medics and transported to hospital as a precaution.

The third callout in 48 hours came at 8.50am on January 25.

The team were asked to search the open country around the Sett Valley Trail for an older lady who had gone missing from her home in New Mills. As they were searching, the police located the lady who had sadly died.

A Kinder MRT spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all her family and friends.”