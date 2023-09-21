Get ready for a fierce dose of glamour and talent as RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns!

RuPaul's Drag Race returns for a season 5 with Derbyshire's very own Kate Butch.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season five is gearing up for its highly-anticipated return to the small screen, and fans can now get a glimpse of the fresh talent set to sashay into the spotlight – with notably, one of the contenders hailing from Buxton.

The fifth instalment of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is slated to make its debut on BBC Three starting on September 28, 2023.

The hit BBC program promises an array of dazzling queens, each vying to captivate the discerning panel of judges, which includes RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton.

Kate Butch, a 26-year-old sensation from Buxton, said: "I am a playful spirit from the heart of Derbyshire, Buxton. In homage to the iconic Kate Bush, I ventured across the wild and windy moors to grace the stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK."

The excitement doesn't stop there, as the show has also revealed its star-studded lineup of guest judges for Season Five. The roster boasts renowned names such as Yasmin Finney (known for Doctor Who and Heartstopper), Suranne Jones (famous for Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster), and Aisling Bea (celebrated for This Way Up and Taskmaster).