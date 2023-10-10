News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Runners from across Derbsyhire took part in five mile Peak District race

The sun shone down on runners who took on the sunny Chelmorton Chase at the weekend.
By Lucy Ball
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Runners at the start line of the Chelmorton Chase. Photo Chelmorton ChaseRunners at the start line of the Chelmorton Chase. Photo Chelmorton Chase
Runners at the start line of the Chelmorton Chase. Photo Chelmorton Chase

There were medals for the first 100 finishers as the popular five-mile Chelmorton Chase returned on Sunday October, 8.

A spokesperson for the race said: “SinFin running club green was bright and loud as they took the £100 club prize for first team in 2023.

“They brought their mascots, Sin the goat and Fin the dragon who were at centre stage for the start photo as Tracey, Lady of Hollinsclough waved away the mass runners away up Main Street, eleven hundred feet above sea level.

Most Popular
Helen Elmore Dark Peak first lady, awarded the Windross memorial ladies challenge shield. Photo Chelmorton ChaseHelen Elmore Dark Peak first lady, awarded the Windross memorial ladies challenge shield. Photo Chelmorton Chase
Helen Elmore Dark Peak first lady, awarded the Windross memorial ladies challenge shield. Photo Chelmorton Chase

“Main Street cheered loud all the way to St John’s church before the runners pushed into the sky for a climb up toward the Rakes.”

First locals home included Jim Ratcliffe Flagg and second local Adam Jaspen from Chelmorton.

First runner home was Rotherham Harriers James Mellor in thirty mins twenty three, just twenty seconds outside the course record.

First female was Helen Elmore who was awarded the Windross memorial ladies shield.

James Mellor, first runner home 2023. Photo Chelmorton ChaseJames Mellor, first runner home 2023. Photo Chelmorton Chase
James Mellor, first runner home 2023. Photo Chelmorton Chase

First female veteran home was Liz Batt running in Dark Peak Colours.

Clubs in the entry included, Dark Peak, Rotherham, Macclesfield, Pennine, Ripley, Matlock, Steel City, Cheshire Hill Races, Billington, Killermarsh Kestrals.

Runners took on mixed terrain, running on field grass, limestone track and half tarmac making for a fast pace with terrific panoramas of the limestone vistas in the Peak National Park.

The spokesperson added: “This is more than a race, Chelmorton Chase has gained the reputation as a real village event.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictSt John's