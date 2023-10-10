Runners from across Derbsyhire took part in five mile Peak District race
There were medals for the first 100 finishers as the popular five-mile Chelmorton Chase returned on Sunday October, 8.
A spokesperson for the race said: “SinFin running club green was bright and loud as they took the £100 club prize for first team in 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They brought their mascots, Sin the goat and Fin the dragon who were at centre stage for the start photo as Tracey, Lady of Hollinsclough waved away the mass runners away up Main Street, eleven hundred feet above sea level.
“Main Street cheered loud all the way to St John’s church before the runners pushed into the sky for a climb up toward the Rakes.”
First locals home included Jim Ratcliffe Flagg and second local Adam Jaspen from Chelmorton.
First runner home was Rotherham Harriers James Mellor in thirty mins twenty three, just twenty seconds outside the course record.
Advertisement
First female was Helen Elmore who was awarded the Windross memorial ladies shield.
Advertisement
First female veteran home was Liz Batt running in Dark Peak Colours.
Clubs in the entry included, Dark Peak, Rotherham, Macclesfield, Pennine, Ripley, Matlock, Steel City, Cheshire Hill Races, Billington, Killermarsh Kestrals.
Runners took on mixed terrain, running on field grass, limestone track and half tarmac making for a fast pace with terrific panoramas of the limestone vistas in the Peak National Park.
The spokesperson added: “This is more than a race, Chelmorton Chase has gained the reputation as a real village event.”