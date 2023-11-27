A runner took on the mighty challenge of running every street in Buxton which was almost 80 miles to raise money for The Christie.

Sam Willis and Nick Jones prepare to run all the streets in Buxton with Sam's daughter Evie. Photo Jason Chadwick

Sam Willis lost her grandad to cancer and now her dad is being treated for the disease too.

Determined to make a difference she thought up a unique fundraiser and ran every street in Buxton at the weekend.

The 79.5mile route took 22 hours and she has so far raised £1,500.

The 44-year-old said: “It's the hardest and longest run and walk I've completed, made possible with the support and donations of many, stopping wasn't an option.”

She set off 6am from Five Ways with running buddy Nick Jones, from there the duo ran around Burbage.

“We made it to the Buxton Town sign for a perfectly timed sunrise.”

Soon they were at Harpur Hill for their first refuelling stop.

Sam Willis and Nick Jones prepare to run all the streets in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

Nick made a colour coded map with every street on however the map did not show the new streets which had been built in Harpur Hill.

Sam said: “We were finding more roads anticipated with new housing developments springing up since our map was printed.

“As the town began to wake up we were given quizzical looks as to why we were running to the ends of cul-de-sacs only to run straight back.”

The next section took them to Silverlands, around the football grounds and Harwick Square, now they were hearing shouts of encouragement from friends and strangers as word was getting out of the challenge they had set.

As their morale was dipping they were joined by fellow runners who came and took on the streets of Fairfield.

Sam said: “We ran to the back drop of Saturday night revellers on the Market Place and we weaved in and out of the last remaining streets greeted by a supporter who had stayed up following our GPS tracker to meet just after 2am, which on very weary legs meant more than they could have realised.

“Our finishing straight saw us move down a deserted Spring Gardens just before 4am, round past the train station before finishing outside Buxton's iconic Opera House. Every Buxton street, 128km, 2000m ascent, 22 hours, challenge complete.”