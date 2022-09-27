Royal British Legion seeking Buxton volunteers for poppy appeal

Helping hands are needed for regular collections at Morrisons in Spring Gardens, distributing poppies for sale by local businesses and organisations and then, at the end of the season, counting the money raised.

The RBL marked its 100th anniversary last year and welcomed back its squadron of poppy volunteers after they were taken off the streets in 2020, but numbers were noticeably depleted in comparison to pre-pandemic years.

Lilly Clements, community fundraiser for the RBL in Derbyshire, said: “Our annual poppy appeal is a national event, and the general public are always very keen to wear their poppies proudly and give generously – this is truly a sight to behold.

Volunteers Bob Nicol and fellow veteran Andrew Hindle during the 2021 poppy appeal.

“We really want to thank everyone across the area who got involved and supported the poppy appeal in 2021, but we have seen a reduction in the number of our collectors following the pandemic. The RBL still has a job to do, and we are optimistic for this year.”

She added “Our volunteers are more important than ever. Every year they play a critical role in every corner of the country to meet the huge public demand for our poppies.

“The charity will give you all the information and training you need to be successful in the role. We will also provide support from your local community fundraiser and invest in you to gain experience volunteering for a national charity.”

Since it was first worn as an act of remembrance just over 100 years ago, the poppy has become an enduring symbol of support for the Armed Forces, past and present.

Funds raised through the appeal support serving personnel, veterans, and their families, from providing expert advice and guidance, to recovery and rehabilitation, through to transitioning to civilian life.

The RBL is currently helping people who are isolated from family, feeling lonely, facing homelessness, struggling to feed their children or in financial crisis. Many of them never imagined they would have to ask for charity support.

Anyone who would like to volunteer this year can contact Lilly via [email protected] or visit rbl.org.uk/poppyvolunteer.