Ross Noble heading to Buxton as part of 2025 Cranium of Curiosities tour

Comedy legend Ross Noble will be headlining at Buxton Opera House in November 2025.

Tickets for his show Cranium of Curiosities are on sale now and Ross will be appearing in Buxton on Wednesday November, 5.

He said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK.

“The roar of the crowd and the call of the motorway services sausage roll hot plate is too great to ignore.”

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.

Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.

What the show on his 56-date tour will be about is anybody’s guess, but that’s all part of the fun when you look inside his Cranium of Curiosities.

As well as being an award-winning comic he has also made a name for himself in musical theatre having starred in the The Producers and Young Frankenstein.

Ross has also appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including BBC One’s Live At The

Apollo and QI as well as Just A Minute on BBC Radio 4 and has made 22 appearances on BBC’s Have I Got News For You.

Following his hugely successful previous tour of ‘Jibber Jabber Jamboree’, the revered comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages for his 22nd solo stand-up tour.

Tickets are on sale now via rossnoble.com and buxtonoperahouse.org.uk