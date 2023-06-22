Resurfacing works in Whaley Bridge. Pic Cllr Ruth George

Derbyshire County Council started road resurfacing in Whaley Bridge this week.

The work being carried out is on Whaley Lane at the junction with The Sidings to 30/60mph speed limit change.

Derbyshire County Councillor Ruth George said: “Derbyshire County council have decided to go ahead with surface dressing on Whaley Lane.

“It’s a continuous moving process so it’s hard to predict the time that different sections will be affected.

“Hopefully the lower section will be done before rush hour, but if you live up Whaley Lane, be prepared to take the diversion around Disley if it isn’t.

“The work can’t be done when it’s raining, so they will need to dodge the showers over the next few days and it will be harder to give timings, but the council have assured me they will keep the road open as much as possible for residents’ access.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The temporary closure is to facilitate carriageway surface dressing and associated works.

“Appropriate diversion routes will be signed accordingly.

“Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road. The road will re-open as soon as the work. This may be earlier than advertised.

“Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.”