River bridge jumpers in Peak District village slammed as 'absolute idiots'
Police have warned people jumping into the River Derwent from a Peak District village bridge to be aware of ‘unseen dangers’.
Officers say they have received reports of people jumping into the river from the bridge which carries the A625 road through Froggatt during the recent heatwave.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “Please be aware there are unseen dangers when jumping into any river, pond or canal.”
Mags Marsh posted on the police team’s Facebook page: “Absolute idiots, can't they read or just totally stupid? Putting rescuers lives at risk when they have to get them out.”
Mandy Driscoll said she had seen ‘a teenage girl’ jump from the bridge as she drove past yesterday evening.
However, Joe Goodger said ‘any sane person checks the water out under that bridge for sunken tree branches etc before doing that’ and said he didn’t want a ‘nanny state police force’.
The warning comes days after a man’s body was recovered from a Dove Holes quarry. Emergency services attended Victory Quarry at around 7.06pm on Sunday evening after reports of a man in difficulty in the water. A body was sadly later recovered and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning to people to stay out of quarries, rivers, reservoirs and other open water sources as the hot weather continues. And yesterday Derbyshire Police confirmed the body of a 15-year-old boy had been recovered from a river in the south of the county.