A church in New Mills says support is there to help people who are struggling financially.

Christians Against Poverty the debt advice and support charity, which is based at Revive Church New Mills says this winter is going to hit people hard but help is available. Photo submitted

Revive Church in New Mills, High Peak is working with charity Christians Against Poverty, CAP, to offer free debt help, budgeting support and job clubs.

However, it says an alarming number of households are already going without essentials heading into winter.

Mark Wilbourne runs CAP High Peak Debt Centre, Job Club and Money Coaching and believes this winter may be even more difficult than last.

He said: “With all the rising costs it’s been an extremely challenging year, particularly for those in the High Peak living on a low income.

“Having less money coming in means having less wiggle room to cope with rising costs or when an unexpected cost comes along and this is leading many people into debt.

“Having been hit with constant rising costs for so long, energy bills still high and less government support currently being offered, for many people living in poverty sadly this winter will be even more difficult, unless action is taken.

Ben Wood, who leads Revive Church said “it is important we address the pressing issue of poverty within our community.

“Poverty is not just an economic concern but a deeply human one, affecting the well-being and dignity of our neighbours.

“Revive Church is proud to work in partnership with Christians Against Poverty to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing financial struggles in the High Peak area.

“Our collaborative efforts aim to provide much-needed support and resources to individuals and families in need, assisting them in breaking free from the cycle of poverty.

“Together, we are helping to build a stronger, more compassionate community where the burden of poverty can be lifted, and every individual can find the support they need to thrive.”

Mark added: “Being in poverty means an individual or family is forced to go without their basic needs. With all the rising costs, we are finding many people are having to sacrifice meals and other essentials. It’s devastating the lives of many across the High Peak.

For anyone struggling with money the High Peak Debt Centre and Job Club and Money Coaching at Revive Church is here to help.