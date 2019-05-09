Revealed - the richest people in the East Midlands

Topping the list once again is Mike Ashley, founder of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct with a current worth of £1.976bn, down £461 million in the last year. Also featured are the Duke of Devonshire; owner of Derby County FC Mel Morris and William Parente, owner of the Welbeck Estate. For more information, click here.

1. Mike Ashley Founder of Sports Direct and owner of Newcastle United. 2019 wealth 1.976bn. Down 461m

2. John Bloor John Bloor's business Bloor Holdings owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. 2019 wealth - 1.912bn. Up 54m

3. Will Adderley and family Founder of Dunelm. 2019 wealth - 1.42bn. Up 220m

4. Tony Langley Owner of Langley Holdings, an engineering group based in Retford. 2019 wealth - 1.345bn. No change.

