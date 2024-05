Leader of 1st Combs Brownies, Janet McNicol was presented with a community award by Chapel Parish Council in recognition of her dedication to the brownies for nearly five decades. She is pictured receiving her award from Cllr Liam McCarthy, chair of the parish council, and Cllr Peter Harrison in 2013

Retro photos you'll only remember if you were a High Peak Brownie or Guide

If you had to learn your promise and salute and had a sash full of badges for Brownies or Guides in the 2000s, then there is a chance we took your picture.