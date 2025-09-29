Retro: A look back at Derbyshire's stately homes, Peak District landmarks and historic buildings

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:04 BST
From Chatsworth to Cromford Mills, Derbyshire is home to some of the country’s most beautiful and historic buildings.

Famous estates like Haddon Hall and National Trust properties such as Hardwick Hall offer visitors a glimpse into centuries of history, with many properties serving as locations for film and television.

The county also has much varied and stunning landscape which has provided inspiration for photographers throughout history – including the famous Dovedale Stepping Stones and popular viewpoint Monsal Head.

This collection of photos also includes the people that lived in worked in our stately homes and scenes from Matlock and Chesterfield.

The cleaning staff of Chatsworth House, 1990s. (Photo by Christopher Simon Sykes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Cleaning staff of Chatsworth House

The cleaning staff of Chatsworth House, 1990s. (Photo by Christopher Simon Sykes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Simon Sykes

General view of Hardwick Old Hall and the East Lodge from the roof of the New Hall, 1997. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

2. Hardwick Old Hall

General view of Hardwick Old Hall and the East Lodge from the roof of the New Hall, 1997. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images

A view of the Quadrant shopping street in Buxton, with the thermal baths on the left and the Palace Hotel in the background (centre), 1961. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Buxton

A view of the Quadrant shopping street in Buxton, with the thermal baths on the left and the Palace Hotel in the background (centre), 1961. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

Visitors at Dovedale, July 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Dovedale

Visitors at Dovedale, July 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

