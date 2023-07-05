News you can trust since 1852
Retired Buxton restaurant owners want to convert building to residential use

The owner of a restaurant in Buxton wants to convert the lower floors of a listed building back to residential use now he has retired.
By Lucy Ball
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST

In August last year Steven McNally retired as the chef from the Columbine restaurant on Hall Bank where he had been in the kitchen for 25 years in Buxton and 25 years elsewhere.

Now he has submitted a planning application to High Peak Borough Council to convert the cellar and ground floor of the restaurant into residential accommodation. The restaurant owners already own the top three floors of residential accommodation.

Speaking in a supporting statement submitted with his application Stephen said: “For the last 31 years the lower floors have been run as a restaurant, the upper floors are domestic residence.

The restaurant owners want to convert the former dining space into extra residential space for themselves now they have retired.The restaurant owners want to convert the former dining space into extra residential space for themselves now they have retired.
“This application refers to the lower floors only to incorporate this area into the upper floors and make one domestic residence.”

The Georgian building was built in 1795 and was listed in 1970. The proposal, if approved, would not see any external changes to the construction of the building.

Stephen said: “The original description of the building when it was designated listed focuses on the external structure which will remain the same.

“Our proposal for a change of use to 7 Hall Bank Buxton will have no impact on the building itself or the surrounding area and will remain a Georgian town house in a street of the same.”A delegated decision will be made on the planning application by High Peak Borough Council, meaning this will not be discussed in front of a committee.

