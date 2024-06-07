Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retired Buxton chef has bagged a top award for producing the tastiest Chelsea Buns in the country for 2024.

Robert Stordy, who used to be a chef at the University of Derby in the Devonshire Dome, entered the 2024 World Chelsea Buns Awards.

The 72-year-old said: “The theme for this year was florals so I created sour cherry, tonka bean and pistachio floral Chelsea Buns with marzipan cherry blossom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Tonka bean is a tropical plant similar looking to nutmeg and has a very distinctive flavour and works really well with the other elements.”

Robert Stordy, champion Chelsea Bun maker. Photo Jason Chadwick

There were two competitions one just a visual competition on Instagram and another was a tasting competition.

Robert, from Buxton, said: “To me something has to taste good not just look good.”He sent his Chelsea buns via courier to Partridges, an exclusive shop in London, where his flavour was also voted on.

And he brought the best flavours in the adult category in the country.

He said: “I’m over the moon to have won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Stordy, champion Chelsea Bun maker. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It’s nice to know that the judges were impressed with the flavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now retired, Robert spends his time making marmalade, leading cookery classes in Chapel-en-le-Frith which focuses on chocolate work normally in the run up to Christmas and pottering about in his garden.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea Bun Awards said: “We were delighted to announce the winner of the Adult category of the 2024 ‘Live Tasting’ World Chelsea Bun Awards, hosted by Partridges, was Robert Stordy.

“There were many fantastic entries and the judges who included Lady Frederick Windsor and Jane Asher, who are both Patrons of The Children’s Surgery Foundation, Munther and Joe Haddad, as well as John Shepherd, Owner and Managing Director of Partridges, thought your Chelsea Buns were not only beautiful but delicious and so creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They also fitted the floral feasts theme incredibly very well.

“Well done and many thanks to all the entrants, judges, prize donors and those who made a donation to The Children's Surgery Foundation.