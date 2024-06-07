Retired Buxton chef has bagged a top award for the tastiest Chelsea Buns in the country
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Stordy, who used to be a chef at the University of Derby in the Devonshire Dome, entered the 2024 World Chelsea Buns Awards.
The 72-year-old said: “The theme for this year was florals so I created sour cherry, tonka bean and pistachio floral Chelsea Buns with marzipan cherry blossom.
“The Tonka bean is a tropical plant similar looking to nutmeg and has a very distinctive flavour and works really well with the other elements.”
There were two competitions one just a visual competition on Instagram and another was a tasting competition.
Robert, from Buxton, said: “To me something has to taste good not just look good.”He sent his Chelsea buns via courier to Partridges, an exclusive shop in London, where his flavour was also voted on.
And he brought the best flavours in the adult category in the country.
He said: “I’m over the moon to have won.
“It’s nice to know that the judges were impressed with the flavours.”
Now retired, Robert spends his time making marmalade, leading cookery classes in Chapel-en-le-Frith which focuses on chocolate work normally in the run up to Christmas and pottering about in his garden.
A spokesperson for the Chelsea Bun Awards said: “We were delighted to announce the winner of the Adult category of the 2024 ‘Live Tasting’ World Chelsea Bun Awards, hosted by Partridges, was Robert Stordy.
“There were many fantastic entries and the judges who included Lady Frederick Windsor and Jane Asher, who are both Patrons of The Children’s Surgery Foundation, Munther and Joe Haddad, as well as John Shepherd, Owner and Managing Director of Partridges, thought your Chelsea Buns were not only beautiful but delicious and so creative.
“They also fitted the floral feasts theme incredibly very well.
“Well done and many thanks to all the entrants, judges, prize donors and those who made a donation to The Children's Surgery Foundation.
Robert’s prize was a bespoke Partridges Hamper including Partridges Chelsea Bun Gin, an embroidered winner’s apron and £100.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.