Retail giant’s £3k boost for High Peak volunteer centre

The donation was made to New Mills and District Volunteer Centre, which offers multiple support services to the High Peak community including transport to medical appointments for individuals unable to access public transport, a home befriending service, and social groups such as musical entertainment, luncheon, and chair-based exercise classes.

The charity also runs a number of community events including coffee mornings and quiz nights.

The donation from Amazon will go towards providing access during the winter months to warmer hub spaces in the New Mills area, with the provision of refreshments and entertainment.

The centre's knit & natter group.

Speaking on the donation, Andrea Ravnik, Amazon in the Community UK lead at Amazon, said: “We are pleased to support New Mills and District Volunteer Centre with this donation.

"The support the charity provides to the High Peak community is fantastic and we hope this donation allows its team to continue their efforts.”

Lorna Young from New Mills Volunteer Centre added: “On behalf of myself and the volunteers, I’d like to thank Andrea and the team at Amazon for this donation.

"We believe it is important to have a strong sense of community and donations like this helps us to continue building that sense of community across the High Peak.”

New Mills and District Volunteer Centre received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

The company provides students with online STEM resources and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than five million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas across the UK.

The volunteer centre aims to help people in need, through the direct actions of local volunteers, by providing support groups, and through information provision.