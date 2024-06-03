Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Hotel in Hayfield has gone up for sale – but as it has been listed an asset of community value campaigners have just weeks to express an interest in buying the building.

The Save the Royal group have the opportunity to bring the now empty and unused pub and hotel in the centre of the village back into use.

Campaigner Cath Moss said: “Since the Royal closed there has been a hole in the heart of the village.

“From May Queen celebrations, to weddings, and even hustings for the general election people have always met at The Royal.

Hayfield residents gather to campaign to save the Royal Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick

“On a sunny day the outside space would be full and it brought everyone together.

“Now it has gone there are groups without a meeting point and the village is not the same.

“Also other businesses are suffering because Hayfield is a destination place and without the Royal tourists and visitors are not coming which is having a knock on effect on the other businesses in town.”

The Royal in Hayfield closed in 2023 and since the popular venue has even been registered as an Asset of Community Value with High Peak Borough Council.

Now the current owners of the building are looking to sell and because the venue is now an asset of community value campaigners have until the end of June to register their interest in buying the property.

Cath said: “If we register our interest before Wednesday June, 26 this gives us more time to try and raise the funds to buy the building and keep it as a community venue.”

In recent months the campaign group has been talking to residents about their views on The Royal and what they would like to see going forward.

More than 360 people in the village completed the survey and 81 per cent of people said they would like it to remain a licenced bar, 276 people they would like it to become a meeting space for groups.

The Royal Hotel. Photo Jason Chadwick

Ideas for live music, a cafe, electric charging points and an exhibition space to be considered should the community manage to take back the Royal and run it as an asset of community value.

80 per cent of people said The Royal and its grounds are very important to the village, the unique value of the function room for community groups and family events

was frequently mentioned, says Cath.

Kimberly Gilmore, communities officer for communities and climate change for High Peak Borough Council, gave an update to Hayfield Parish Council.

She said: “Wellington Pub Company PLC, the owners of The Royal Hotel,

Market Street, Hayfield, High Peak, have informed the council of their intention to dispose of the property.

“In accordance with the recent listing by the Council of the Royal Hotel, as an Asset of Community Value, a moratorium on the sale of the property is now in place.

“This moratorium period provides an opportunity for Hayfield Parish Council, or any other organisation eligible under the terms of the Localism Act 2011, to express an interest in purchasing the property.”

If the council receives an expression of interest from the Hayfield Parish Council, or other eligible

organisations, before Wednesday June, 26 2024 then the full moratorium period on the disposal of the property will operate – six months from the point the Council were informed by the owners of their intention to make a relevant disposal.

Kimberley said: “To make an expression of interest in bidding to purchase the property Hayfield Parish Council, or any other eligible organisation, need only write to myself at High Peak Borough Council confirming your interest.”

The property is listed at £850,000 plus VAT for the two and three storey detached property.

There are additional outbuildings which are currently used for storage - these have previously had planning permission for conversion to x6 further letting bedrooms.

There is an enclosed yard, a surfaced & lined car park for up to 50 cars and a beer patio to the front of the property.

The Royal Hotel is currently closed and vacant after the previous tenant retired upon expiry of their lease.

It was previously a 4 Star Inn and benefited from multi income streams; wet sales, catering, accommodation and function trade.

Cath said: “We have a lot of work to do but I think there are enough people with different skills and experience that we can pool knowledge to take on this venture.

“We are expecting there will be other bidders and we welcome bidders who want to reopen the pub and return it to the community for a place people can have birthday teas at, or pop out for a pint on a summer’s evening.

“We would love to meet with those people and have discussions and take the pub forward so it can reopen it again.

“We have set this group up because we are also aware there may be a property developer who wants to buy the building to add to their portfolio and not do anything with it or transform it in to flats or apartments and we lose such a valuable community space which would be such a shame and something no one in the village wants to see.”

Another campaigner, Tim Oliver added: “There is now just weeks for the Hayfield Parish Council or an eligible group - hopefully such as ourselves at Save The Royal, to express an interest in buying the property.