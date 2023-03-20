Reports of hate crimes in High Peak sparks Stand Up To Racism events in Buxton and Whaley Bridge

Stand Up To Racism High Peak events were held in both Buxton and Whaley Bridge on Saturday, March 18.

The community events were organised due to recent reports and ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.

Stand Up To Racism High Peak said: “Lovely event in Buxton for UN Anti Racism Day this morning where we were joined by many local people helping to give out leaflets and talk to shoppers, and by the local police who were there to support us and talk to people about reporting anti social behaviour and hate crime.

“We had glorious sunshine all morning but weren't so lucky in Memorial Park in Whaley Bridge in the afternoon. We were very grateful to all those who came and stood in the rain listening to some short speeches and taking our leaflets and newsletters.”

A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said a ‘lovely community spirit’ was present throughout the day both at Buxton and Whaley Bridge .

