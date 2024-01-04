A new ITV thriller series, After The Flood, which was filmed in New Mills and Glossop will air later this month.

The sandbags built for filming After the Flood in New Mills

Filming for the six-part series took place last year with crews making sandbags levees in New Mills and the closed NatWest branch became the local Waterside police station.

Now ITV has announced a release date for the new mystery show.

The new series will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday January, 10 at 9pm.

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall in the new ITV thriller drama After the Flood which was filmed in the High Peak. Photo ITV

Episodes will air weekly on Wednesday evenings at the same time on ITV1, with the sixth and final episode set to be released on Wednesday February, 14.

After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood.

When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, and as the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.

As well as Sophie Rundle who appeared in Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders, there is also Philip Glenister from Life on Mars and Lorraine Ashbourne who starred in Sherwood, Bridgerton and I Hate Susie.

Sophie said: “I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood.

“The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting.

“There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started.”

The crews moved into New Mills for a week in June last year around the Wirksmoor Road area.

A spokesperson for New Mills Town Council said: “New Mills was chosen as one of the locations for 'After the Flood' a six-part mystery thriller to be filmed in the High Peak.”

Despite being in the town for a week filming in New Mills only took place on one day.

Prior to that the site was being prepared and the sandbag levee built and then taken down.