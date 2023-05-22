Stacey Copeland, Oliver Sykes and actor and writer Sophie Willan. Picture Dawn Kilner

Oliver Sykes' children's story Alfie's First Fight, was repeatedly turned down by publishers because they did not believe there was a market for a book about a child boxer.

But now Oliver, 34, has proved them wrong, not only turning his first book into a major touring show, but also taking home a top prize at the Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards 2023.

Oliver said: “This award proves there is a hunger for stories about boxing and for books that feature working class and non-traditional families.

“On the surface, Alfie's First Fight is a simple adventure story about goodies and baddies and the drama of the boxing ring. But it is also about love, loss, family and learning how to fight for what you want. It shows a positive representation of a single dad, working class family, which is so rare in children's fiction.

"When I was a child, the only time I ever came across a child with a single dad was in Roald Dahl's Danny The Champion of the World.

“When I read that book I thought 'this is me!' That never happened again, though I read a lot as a child."

One of six siblings, Oliver was brought up on free school meals by his single-dad after his mum walked out of the family home.Dad Chris, an amateur boxing coach, instilled a love of both boxing and reading in his children and Oliver was a keen member of Buxton Amateur Boxing Club throughout his childhood and teenage years.

Speaking about his recent win Oliver said: "The fact that the Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards is voted for by children makes it even more special. I'm so grateful and honoured to see that young readers have found light in Alfie First Fight and perhaps they felt the same recognition as I did 25 years ago when I first encountered Roald Dahl's hero Danny."

One thousand copies have been donated to children from low-income families, as part of Oliver's commitment to increasing opportunities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.Alfie’s First Fight is available from Oliver’s website https://oliver-sykes.com/product/alfies-first-fight/