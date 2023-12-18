Registration to the UK's largest construction, quarrying and recycling exhibition at Hillhead is now open.

Registration for Hillhead 2024 - the UK's biggest quarrying and construction exhibition now open
Hillhead 2024 is back fromJune 25 to 27 and registration for the free tickets is now open.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Our 2024 show builds on a record-breaking 2022 which hosted over 600 exhibiting companies, enjoyed by 18,500 unique visitors.
“The newly renamed Showground Pavilion will be extended to accommodate even more indoor exhibits, alongside an exciting new refreshments area and networking hub, whilst additional outdoor space for exhibitors has been created adjacent to the Registration Pavilion.
“Meanwhile, four live demonstration areas will continue to showcase the very latest equipment in a real-life quarry environment.”
The Showground Pavilion will be home to more than 180 exhibitors, creating more than 1,300m² of additional indoor space.
During the three days of live demonstrations, over 600 exhibitors and thousands of products for the quarrying, construction and recycling industries will be on display.
Exhibitors are invited to put their products and services in front of nearly 20,000 industry visitors from across the quarrying, construction and recycling sectors.
The biennial event at Tarmac’s Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton and is set to build on the momentum of its record-breaking 2022 show and some of those who will be exhibiting includes Volvo (SMT), Komatsu, JCB, Caterpillar (Finning), Terex Group (Powerscreen, Finlay, EvoQuip, MDS, and Terex Washing Systems), Case, Sandvik, Hyundai and Bell.Registration is now open for the quarrying show in June 2024. Sign up for a free ticket at hillhead.com