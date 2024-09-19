Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton’s regency history will be brought back to life this month as a four day Georgian Festival will take place at the Crescent Hotel.

Matthew Howarth, programme and events manager for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “Join us for a journey back in time and experience the elegance and charm of the Georgian and Regency periods in Buxton.

“From Wednesday, September 25 to Sunday, September, 29 we will celebrate history with the Buxton Georgian Festival.

“This year's event promises a wide range of talks, demonstrations, and activities, culminating in the elegant Regency Ball.”

A Regency ball will be the highlight of the Georgian festival which is taking place at the Buxton Crescent and Pump room next month. Photo submitted

This year’s Buxton Georgian Festival is organised by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, a registered charity which works to maintain and promote the town's historical and architectural significance.

Events held by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust help fund and create awareness for the ongoing conservation efforts, ensuring that Buxton's cultural legacy is preserved for future generations.

Kicking things off will be a talk by Dr Richard Gaunt on The Golden Age of Caricature at 7pm Buxton Pump Room.

Matthew said: “Dr Richard Gaunt considers the irreverent, biting, bawdy and scurrilous outpourings of caricaturists and visual satirists in the Georgian age, highlighting key themes and artists of the period including Hogarth, Gillray and Cruikshank.”

There will be embroidery classes and costume displays as Georgian festival returns to the Crescent.

On Thursday September, 26 there will be a lecture by Dr. Peter Collinge’s Lecture on Country House Visits in the Georgian Era at 7pm Buxton Pump Room.

This talk will provide an entertaining guide to the pleasures and pitfalls of visiting country houses in the Georgian era.

On Friday September, 27 there will be a Regency Games evening at 6.30pm in the Buxton Pump Room where people can learn some of the games that were played by Georgiana Duchess of Devonshire during her visits to the Crescent.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday there will be authentic Georgian costumes on display within the Pump Room.

On Saturday September there will be a historical costume market and across the weekend there will be historical performances by Discover Buxton.

Matthew added: “On the last night of the festival there will be the Regency Ball Dance the night away at the grand Regency Ball with fabulous music and dance calling by the Pemberley Players.”

For more information visit What's On » Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust (buxtoncrescentexperience.com)