Reform’s Derbyshire County Council leader says East Midlands Combined County Authority is a “waste of money”

Reform’s Derbyshire County Council leader has claimed the combined authority is a “waste of money” and a “monster” which has hired “600-800” staff “we didn’t need”.

Cllr Alan Graves made the statements in a county council meeting this week on the movement of public transport responsibilities up to the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

The combined authority has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it currently employs around 200 people.

Cllr Graves said: “I am against the formation of the combined authority because it adds another layer of local government.

“However, now that it is here we have to use the tools that we have.

“It is a tool and while I opposed it we now need to work with it.

“It does take up a lot of councillor time and takes up two counties.

“We need to ensure Derbyshire gets its fair share and we have a good influence on the decisions they are making.”

Cllr David Harvey, Reform, said: “A large element of the public have not heard of the EMCCA.”

Cllr Graves said: “It was supposed to be bigger than Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and it is completely unnecessary when you think of the number of people they employ.”

Cllr Gez Kinsella, Green Party, said: “It is a little unnerving that the leader of Derbyshire County Council is saying the EMCCA is completely unnecessary. “It doesn’t fill me with confidence that he will fight for the best interest of the people of Derbyshire.”

Cllr Graves responded: “I disagree with your politics but I still work with you. I disagree with the EMCCA and how it has come about.

“It has hired 600-800 staff and I see that is a waste of public money.

“This monster called the EMCCA has been created when maybe we could have expanded the county council to take on those responsibilities instead.

“While I disagree with it I am not obstructive with it.

“We are called the East Midlands Combined County Authority but the East Midlands is more than just Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Northamptonshire was disregarded and Lincolnshire and Leicestershire didn’t want to be a part of it, some authorities were blocked and some disagreed.

“Ultimately, it is 600-800 people we didn’t need to employ.”

A combined authority spokesperson said: “Having a directly elected mayor has already attracted billions of pounds of investment into the East Midlands, including £2 billion to transform our transport network, for example, making it easier, faster, and greener for people and businesses in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to get around.

“From cleaner transport and new homes to world-leading green energy and future-ready skills, EMCCA is building a fairer, stronger, more confident East Midlands.

“It is important for Cllr Graves to be at the EMCCA table, influencing how we work to benefit Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands, and we are glad he is doing so.”