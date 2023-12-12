Record number turn out for Jingle Jog for Blythe House - which raises £10,000

A record number of more than 400 people have raised an estimated £10,000 for Blythe House Hospicecare with a Christmas-themed 5k jog.

David Cook, Julie Goodwin and Pip Gregory at the Pavilion Gardens Jingle Jog. Photo Blythe House

The Jingle Bell Jog – hosted by Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust – returned to the Pavilion Gardens for its sixth year on Sunday December, 10.

The festive event – which 355 adults and 58 children registered for - was due to take place on Sunday December, 3 but had to be postponed due to heavy snow across the High Peak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Gee, fundraising and events coordinator at the hospice, organised the event.

Nicola Whitelaw doing a snowy jingle jog. Photo Blythe House

She said: “We were disappointed to have to postpone the Jingle Bell Jog due to the snowy weather, but the reorganised event was incredible as always.

“We’re set to raise an amazing amount of money that will go directly towards supporting local patients and their families who are facing a life-limiting illness or

bereavement.”

Some participants unfortunately could not attend the rearranged date, so undertook their own, virtual races when the weather improved.

Warming up ready for the festive 5km. Photo Blythe House

Advertisement

Participants dressed in their Santa finery for a relaxed 5km route, alongside a 700m fun run for children and young people.

Advertisement

Rachael said: “Huge thank you to everyone who made it such a success including our participants, volunteers and spectators.

“We are truly grateful to our headline sponsors, iBottles, who have supported the event for the second year running – showcasing their real commitment to our cause.

"I’d also like to say a sincere thank you to iBottles for donating the goody bags and fantastic gifts for the 5k runners, and to other event supporters including Lhoist for sponsoring the medals; Up and Running in Sheffield for donating race numbers, and Buxton Water for donating bottled water.”

And they are off. Photo Blythe House

Advertisement

Julie Goodwin took part in the event on in the Pavilion Gardens alongside friends and family, Pip Gregory and David Cook, in memory of her husband, Mick who died in December 2019.

Mick’s whole family accessed care and support from the hospice before and after he sadly died.

Advertisement

Julie said: “Emma, the nurse, was brilliant; we cried an awful lot on her shoulder, and my granddaughter saw the children’s counsellor; everyone really was brilliant.”

Nicola Whitelaw took part in her own very snowy Jingle Bell Jog on Sunday December, 3 alongside friend, Alison, following her diagnosis with breast cancer

Event organiser Rachael with Blythe Bear. Photo Blythe House

earlier this year.

Advertisement

Nicola said: ‘I was aware of Blythe House before my diagnosis but I didn’t know the hospice supported people in the community – I thought it was for end of life care.

“I found out about the Breast Friends group at the hospice through a running friend and I am hoping to join the group.

“I decided to sign up to the Jingle Bell Jog as a recovery goal.

Advertisement

“I want to raise awareness of the incredible hospice, Breast Friends group, and breast cancer in general; if this helps support or helps one other person

then some good has come from this.”

Super early bird registration is now open for next year’s Jingle Bell Jog on December, 1 2024. Sign up now for just £7 before Friday December, 22 2023: