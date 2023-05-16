The sun shone down on the Hayfield May Queen parade at the weekend and there was a record number of visiting queens and stall holders who all helped make the day a success.

Hayfield May Queen secretary Carol Percival said: “It was a truly fabulous day.

"We had four bands, the wonderful Mad Dominic the stilt walker, and even a hula hoop man who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent!”

The weekend of events saw May Queen Ava Grace become the newly crowned she led the parade through the streets on Saturday May, 13 to the field at Swallows House Lane where the fair and stalls were waiting.

and then and on Sunday there was a food and drink festival with music from three local groups; Twisted Lick, Electric Landlady and The Band.

Carol said: “It was a great atmosphere on both days and it was so nice to see everyone come out and enjoy themselves in the sunshine.

"This year’s theme was Disney and it was great to see people getting involved, the WI dressed as Minnie Mouse and the local nursery all came as characters from the Lion King.

"This was our 96th year, we started in 1928 and kept going through the war and it’s so nice to see people coming out and supporting us and keeping this traditional day going.”

Retiring Queen The retiring Hayfield May Queen Ella with her retinue.

The wonderful WI Hayfield WI dressed as Minnie Mouse to tie in with the Disney theme for the parade.

Looking dashing in green The Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band made the journey to be part of the Hayfield May Queen festivities.

Blue skies and big smiles The Northern Pipe Band from Manchester ready to join the procession.

