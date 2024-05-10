Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An exceptionally rare Edwardian silver suffragette vesta case will be going on sale at the 58th Annual Buxton Decorative, Antiques and Art Fair this weekend.

The fair is returning to the Octagon in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.

Buxton Fair exhibitor and silver specialist, Mike Wilson from Highland Antiques from Yorkshire, said: “Suffragette collectables are always sought after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“‘They remind us of a very different period of our history when, after more than fifty years of campaigning, the Suffragette Movement brought about a major change in the constitution. “Women aged 30 and over were given the vote in 1918, legislation which was later amended The vesta was made by William Neale in Chester in 1908, the case is engraved with the

The decorative suffragette piece which will be on sale at the 58th annual Buxton Antiques Fair. Photo contributed

words ‘HURRAH, FOR, WOMAN, SUFFERAGE'.

With a full set of hallmarks, it is in excellent condition and described not only as an incredibly rare piece of Suffragette memorabilia but highly collectable too.

Highland Antiques join more than forty specialist dealers exhibiting at theUK’s longest running art and antiques fair here in Buxton.

With prices ranging from £25 to more than £25,000, there is something for every collector and home decorator.Additional highlights are likely to include original signed and hand-coloured etchings by Salvador Dali, ‘Le Judgement de Paris’ from his Mythologie Suite depicting the classical story of the Judgement of Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Dali etching will be up for sale at the Buxton Antiques Fair this weekend. Photo contributed.

The etching is signed in pencil and inscribed 'E.A.', an artist's proof for an edition of 150. Printed on Rives paper by Ateliers Rigal, it was published by Mourlot, Paris in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be offered by Hispanic, specialists in Spanish and European works of art.

Among the many exhibits on sale will be eye-catching displays from Skyesplace,

specialising in garden furniture, statuary and architectural pieces; and John Briggs showing Persian and Oriental rugs and carpets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solo Antiques return with fabulous Art Nouveau and Art Deco glass and bronze sculpture.

The fair is well known for its superb collection of fine art.

Advertisement Hide Ad