Rare suffragette silver on sale at Buxton Antiques Fair
The fair is returning to the Octagon in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.
Buxton Fair exhibitor and silver specialist, Mike Wilson from Highland Antiques from Yorkshire, said: “Suffragette collectables are always sought after.
“‘They remind us of a very different period of our history when, after more than fifty years of campaigning, the Suffragette Movement brought about a major change in the constitution. “Women aged 30 and over were given the vote in 1918, legislation which was later amended The vesta was made by William Neale in Chester in 1908, the case is engraved with the
words ‘HURRAH, FOR, WOMAN, SUFFERAGE'.
With a full set of hallmarks, it is in excellent condition and described not only as an incredibly rare piece of Suffragette memorabilia but highly collectable too.
Highland Antiques join more than forty specialist dealers exhibiting at theUK’s longest running art and antiques fair here in Buxton.
With prices ranging from £25 to more than £25,000, there is something for every collector and home decorator.Additional highlights are likely to include original signed and hand-coloured etchings by Salvador Dali, ‘Le Judgement de Paris’ from his Mythologie Suite depicting the classical story of the Judgement of Paris.
The etching is signed in pencil and inscribed 'E.A.', an artist's proof for an edition of 150. Printed on Rives paper by Ateliers Rigal, it was published by Mourlot, Paris in 1971.
It will be offered by Hispanic, specialists in Spanish and European works of art.
Among the many exhibits on sale will be eye-catching displays from Skyesplace,
specialising in garden furniture, statuary and architectural pieces; and John Briggs showing Persian and Oriental rugs and carpets.
Solo Antiques return with fabulous Art Nouveau and Art Deco glass and bronze sculpture.
The fair is well known for its superb collection of fine art.
Returning this year will be Haynes Fine Art from the Cotswolds; Jo Bennett Fine Paintings with 20th and 21st century modern art, and Rowles Fine Art specialising in Modern British and contemporary oil paintings and animal sculpture.