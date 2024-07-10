RAF Red Arrows set to fly over Derbyshire and the Peak District - after Spitfire flypast cancelled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire aviation enthusiasts were left disappointed after Buxton Carnival confirmed that the planned flypast from a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire, on Saturday, July 13, had been cancelled.
This comes as an investigation continues after BBMF Spitfire crashed in a field in Lincolnshire in May this year, killing pilot, Sqn Ldr Mark Long.
But after the flypast was cancelled, Derbyshire plane amateurs have taken things into their own hands.
John Bradburn and Michael Hilton, aviation enthusiasts, wrote to RAF (Royal Air Force), asking if Red Arrows could divert and fly over Buxton this weekend.
The Red Arrows were set to path not too far away from Buxton on Saturday – heading for Southport Air Show.
Yesterday (July 9), John and Michael heard back – and they were delighted to find out that the Red Arrows will fly over the town at 2.25pm on Saturday, July 13.
Michael said: “Looking at likely pathing they are at RAF Waddington, then Southport Air Show - so they should approach from the South East - from perhaps the Bakewell/ Wye Valley direction. This will be a single flypast we hope, weather permitting as ever!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.