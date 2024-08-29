RAF Lancaster Bomber to make flypast at popular Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire
The flypast by the World War Two aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will take place at the 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House, on Sunday.
Chatsworth Country Fair is one of England's most spectacular annual outdoor events.
Three action-packed days of thrilling entertainment including cookery masterclasses, activities and a vintage fun fair, will kick off tomorrow.
According to the BBMF timetable the flypast will take place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on September 1.
Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, the RAF had instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The BBMF Lancaster took to the air, over the skies of Lincolnshire, for the first time this year, on July 29.
