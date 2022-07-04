Quiet hours being brought in at Buxton Crescent Experience

Quiet hours are being introduced at the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience

The first quiet session at the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience, inside the Crescent, will run on Tuesday July, 5 at 4pm and the second will be Saturday July, 23 at 9.30am.

Speaking about the new initiative, Ben Offord, head of volunteering for the trust, said: “Quiet mode will allow people living with dementia and autistic people to enjoy the attraction without the distraction of music, sound effects and speech coming from the videos and games, offering a more relaxed experience.

"Customers will be asked to enjoy the information quietly and transcripts of videos or subtitled presentations will also be available.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This move comes after the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust recently underwent accessibility training and now want to ensure the experience is accessible to all as they look to become accessibility champions.