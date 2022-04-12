Put your knowledge of the Peak District to the test with 14 questions asked of Whaley Bridge Mastermind champion

Alice Walker gave all 14 correct answers in her specialist subject and went on to score the highest marks in the BBC Two series, only giving the wrong answers to three questions in the general knowledge round of the final which was broadcast this week.
Do you have Mastermind knowledge of the Peak District? Could you answer these questions which Alice was asked on the programme?
1. Mastermind question
In 1941 an errant German bomb caused significant damage to St Michael and All Angels Church in which village near Buxton?
Photo: Keystone/Getty Images
2. Mastermind question
The ruined castle that stands above the town of Castleton is named after which Norman knight and keeper of the royal forest?
Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Mastermind question
A traditional almond and jam pudding is named after which town, unofficially named as the capital of the Peak District?
Photo: Submitted
4. Mastermind question
In his work Fors Clavigera, the writer John Ruskin harshly criticised the construction of the headstone railway viaduct in which Peak District valley?
Photo: Submitted