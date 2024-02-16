Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month the Advertiser reported that Barratt Homes had submitted an application for 15 new homes on Harpur Hill on land that was earmarked for a community centre and creche.

Now the developer has said if plans are approved there would be a further £350,000 available for the community.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “In 2014, outline planning consent was granted to deliver 275 new homes, including the provision to find a third party to develop a creche, sports pavilion and community meeting room on site.

The junction of Burlow Road and Heathfield Nook where Barratt Homes want to build 15 new properties. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Despite Barratt Homes’ efforts since then, no formal offers have been received to deliver a creche, sports pavilion and community meeting room.

“We have therefore reviewed our strategy for the site to ensure that the community benefits are brought forward in a timely manner.

“The revised plans will not only deliver 15 additional homes but also unlock the release of a substantial £350k for community use.”

The updated plans as well as delivering a community lump sum that will have more of a beneficial impact on the community says the developers.

The spokesperson said: “The substantial funding will be directed towards local projects benefiting residents of Harpur Hill and Buxton, such as enhancing the changing facilities at Haslin Football Pitches or addressing other pressing local needs.

They say they are committed to working with the Council and the local community of Harpur Hill to understand where the funds should be allocated.

The spokesperson added: “The money is yet to be allocated and we look forward to speaking with the Council and the community to understand how the funds can provide the most beneficial impact.”

Should the plans be approved the developer is looking to build 10 two-bedroomed homes, three three-bedroomed homes and two four-bedroomed houses.

Barratt says the new dwellings would follow the same form in terms of character and materials to ensure there is ‘no deviation in the street scene’.