National Lottery Heritage Fund gives £250,000 to Buxton Civic Association

Buxton Civic Association has received £249,990 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s ‘Resilience and Recovery’ for a two-year project.

This funding will enable Buxton’s leading environmental heritage charity to begin

preparations for its diamond anniversary in 2027, by enhancing their volunteering, visitor, and membership programmes, giving further emphasis to developing widespread community involvement and public engagement.

Much needed conservation equipment and materials will also be purchased.

David Green, who wrote the funding application shortly after joining the charity as its first Chief Executive in 2023 said: “The investment is a hugely exciting opportunity for Buxton Civic Association, and the residents of Buxton, who we are encouraging to get involved. “Over the next two years we will be developing a number of new ways individuals and partner organisations will be able to help conserve our town’s heritage, maintaining Buxton as a special and popular place.

“We are really keen that we use this opportunity to grow our relevance to local residents, and celebrate our fantastic natural and built heritage.”

The money will also enable reviews of digital provision, marketing, retail, and governance, allowing the BCA team to bring in two full-time project staff to support tasks, alongside a

variety of expert consultants.

Robyn Llewellyn, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund

said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live and supporting environmental regeneration.

“At The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we want to ensure that heritage is valued, cared for and sustained by everyone now and in the future. We are pleased to be able to lend our support to Buxton Civic Association with the development of their programming and conservation of their local heritage, which will be crucial for Buxton and its community.”

David added: “We are very grateful to everyone at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and all National Lottery players for their support.