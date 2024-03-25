Prison governor turned criminologist brings new serial killer tour to Buxton Opera House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professor David Wilson a former police governor and criminologist alongside novelist and broadcaster Marcel Theroux will be touring the UK this autumn with ‘Killer Books’.

The pair will discuss books that have motivated murder and how fiction can sometimes become fact.

David Wilson said: “I am delighted to be touring again and am looking forward to once again engaging with the audiences, about true crime, violence and murder.

A night exploring the what motivates serial killers to kill is coming to Buxton Opera House this autumn

“And this time I will have a friend along for the ride, who will bring a whole new

perspective on the topic.”

The tour which begins on 1 September will be heading to Buxton on Monday October, 7, draws on the pair’s unique insights and unparalleled knowledge of both murder and fiction.

With a 40-year career in criminal behaviour and host of many television crime shows, including Channel 4’s In The Footsteps of Killers, David Wilson is no stranger to what motivates murderers and the triggers that can set them on a killing spree.

Together with Marcel Theroux - who most recently presented The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV1 and has over 20 years’ experience in the literary field - they will delve into the realm of murder in fiction, characters, plots and locations that arouse lethal violence in the real world.

Marcel Theroux said: “This will be my first tour and I am so lucky to get to do it with an accomplice like David Wilson. I am truly thrilled to be a part of this - it’s such a fascinating topic – and to dive deep into the world of murder and fiction in front of a live audience every night will be a great experience and one I am greatly looking forward to.”

A spokesperson for the Opera House added: “Why do some novels inspire people to commit murder?

“Which fictional characters and plots arouse lethal violence in the real world? How does fiction become crime fact? Find out on this not to be missed night.”Killer Books is for over 16s only and ticket are £33.50.