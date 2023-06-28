A pride flag was burnt and bunting chucked into the river at a Memorial Park Whaley Bridge. Pic High Peak Borough Council

Earlier in the month the Pride flag in the Memorial Park was taken from the flagpole and burnt and bunting was ripped from notice boards at the Wheatsheaf Road entrance and discarded in the river below.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “It’s so disappointing and frustrating to see these items targeted for vandalism in this way. Whilst it is a minority of a minority that carry out hate crimes such as this, their actions won’t be tolerated and this incident has been reported to the Police.

“High Peak is a place where everyone is welcome and, during Pride month, we’re proud to support the LGBTQ+ community with this visual display. Sadly, the damage that’s occurred in the Memorial Park only demonstrates why it continues to be necessary and visibility is still a frightening prospect for many.

Following on from the burning of the Pride flag in Whaley Bridge LGBT supporters have decorated the trees with positive messages. Pic High Peak Borough Council

“But we will not be deterred and, I’m delighted to say that, thanks to the quick actions of our fantastic park ranger Trefor Jones, the flag and bunting were all replaced the following day and we are proud that our support is, once again, plain to see.”

Newly elected ward councillors Nev Clarke and Jo taylor released a joint statement on the hate crime.

It said: “We are horrified and truly disappointed that this has happened here, we feel certain that there will be a community response to this.”

“We are an inclusive and accepting town and a far cry from the picture this gives of us.”

However, since the flag has been burnt LGBTQ+ supporters have come out in force and decorated the Memorial Park again.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “Following the vandalism of the Pride display in Whaley Bridge Memorial Park, our park keeper was overjoyed to find that someone had been and put up some craftivism in the park showing inspirational quotes in support of Pride Month.”