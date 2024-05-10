Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire and Rescue have shared safety advice ahead of the warm weather this weekend.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is appealing to members of the public to stay safe and take extra care ahead of a weekend of warm, dry weather.

This comes as the highs of 23 degrees are expected across Derbyshire today, tomorrow and on Sunday morning – before thunderstorms are set to hit the county later on Sunday.

Group Manager David Diggins said: “Derbyshire is incredibly fortunate to have some beautiful countryside and moorland spaces.

“However, discarded cigarettes and portable barbecues can all pose a serious threat of fire, which can spread rapidly over dry grasses and through deep seated peat bogs in warmer weather.

“Such fires can tie up our firefighters for prolonged periods of time with the potential to cause a knock-on delay in responding to other life risk incidents across the county, as well as cause untold damage to the wildlife and fragile ecosystems.

“As we head into the weekend, I would ask that people remain vigilant and take action to prevent wildfires, keeping our countryside and moorland safe for all to enjoy.”

Fire and rescue shared further advice saying residents are advised not to throw cigarettes out of car windows and to ensure they are extinguished and disposed of properly. Glass bottles should not be left lying around – as the sun can magnify through the glass causing a fire.

Those spending time outdoors are asked to not take portable BBQs or gas stoves into the countryside or moorlands. Portable BBQs are banned in many areas of the Peak District. Any rubbish should be taken home or disposed of responsibly.

Fire and rescue reminded that deliberate fires destroy communities as well as tie up resources, preventing them from attending other life risk emergencies.

If you spot an uncontrolled fire in the open countryside, or you see large volumes of smoke call 999, giving as much detail about the fire’s location as possible. Do not put yourself at any risk by tackling a fire.

