Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bulls Head in Castleton has now reopened and owners Robinsons Brewery are pleased to welcome customers back once again.

A brewery spokesperson said: “This much-loved walkers pub, popular amongst tourists, has undergone a stunning makeover, promising a warm and inviting atmosphere for customers to enjoy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Internally, the Bulls Head has benefited from a full refurbishment, with the installation of a brand new timber bar.

The Bull's Head in Castleton has had £500,000 refurbishment. Photo submitted

Following a modern-country aesthetic throughout, country fabrics have been used on light shades, furniture and seating, complemented by new rustic flooring, and old black beams sandblasted back to their natural golden oak colour.

The Bulls Head has five en-suite bedrooms have been restored, featuring all-new furniture, carpets, and decorations.

Each room has been carefully furnished to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said: “From the moment you step inside, you'll feel right at home in these refreshed spaces, designed to offer a tranquil retreat for guests to enjoy after a country walk and some food.

A view from one of the bedroom windows. Photo submitted

Advertisement

“You can't climb Mam tor on an empty stomach. Join us for delicious food and drink at the start and end of your day.

“Then at the end of the day there's nothing better than climbing into a cosy bed after walking the Peaks.

“With comfy rooms, the Bulls Head Castleton is a great place to rest your head.”

Advertisement

The latest additions also include the introduction of a charming coffee shop named the Cow Shed, where guests can indulge in delicious cakes, doughnuts, sandwiches and paninis.

The Bull's Head in Castleton now has a new coffee shop - The Cow Shed. Photo submitted

The Robinson’s spokesperson said: “It is perfectly positioned for walkers embarking on scenic adventures in Castleton, it's the ideal spot to fuel up before hitting the trails, especially with the warmer months ahead.

Advertisement

“Our in-house designer at Robinsons have formed a designated seating area with festoon lighting and stunning planting, so customers can sit and have a pint or a meal while admiring the breathtaking views of the famous Mam Tor.”