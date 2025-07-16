Popular Derbyshire family attraction closed due to water pipe issues

A Bakewell attraction is currently closed due to problems with a water pipe.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced the closure of the splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground earlier today (Wednesday, July 16).

This is due to issues with a waste water pipe at the family attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “Unfortunately we're currently dealing with a waste water pipe issue at our splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground, which means the facility is currently closed.

The splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground is currently closed.

“It's not a simple drainage issue unfortunately and is associated with the age of the splashpad. Our apologies for the inconvenience.

"The good news is that a new splashpad for Bakewell is in our capital programme.”