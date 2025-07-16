Popular Derbyshire family attraction closed due to water pipe issues
Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced the closure of the splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground earlier today (Wednesday, July 16).
This is due to issues with a waste water pipe at the family attraction.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “Unfortunately we're currently dealing with a waste water pipe issue at our splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground, which means the facility is currently closed.
“It's not a simple drainage issue unfortunately and is associated with the age of the splashpad. Our apologies for the inconvenience.
"The good news is that a new splashpad for Bakewell is in our capital programme.”
