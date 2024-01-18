Popular bar in Buxton submits plans to convert first floor into five hotel rooms

A popular bar in Buxton has submitted plans to convert the first floor into five hotel rooms.

The Vault in Buxton has submitted plans to convert the first floor into five hotel rooms. Photo Jason Chadwick

The Vault in Buxton wants to convert the existing first floor apartments above the pub into hotel rooms with en-suites.

Applicant Colin Short, from The Vault Incorporated, said in a statement: “The existing building, a former bank, was converted to a pub on the ground floor with apartments above.

“The existing apartments are accessed via a pedestrian passage from Torr Street.

“This application seeks planning permission to operate the first floor as hotel rooms. • “The second floor will remain as an apartment, operated independently of the hotel, serving as the residence of the pub operator.”

The proposed hotel rooms can be accessed from within the pub during pub hours outside of pub hours, the existing rear pedestrian access from Torr Street will be used for hotel room access.

The Vault on the High Street is part of the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

The plans show that no material alterations are proposed to the High Street or Chapel Street elevations.

The application notes a new soil pipe connection will be made to the existing soil pipe on the Chapel Street elevation.

The rear access draft lobby will be altered to improve its aesthetic appearance.

Colin said: “The existing facade, especially the bay windows, is a key element contributing to the conservation area.

“No alterations are proposed to the first-floor bay windows, and they will be a prominent feature of the hotel rooms.”

Prior to submitting this planning application, Paul Ashton Architects contacted High Peaks Environmental Health regarding an acoustic report.

It was noted in the statement ‘this scheme does not propose the alteration of the pub ceiling so acoustic underlays and acoustic boarding will be laid to the apartment floors to achieve the following levels of noise reduction’.

There is one public comment on the application so far which states: “A hotel is a commercial operation and waste generated from this would need to be collected as commercial waste not domestic waste.

“The business owner will need to ensure appropriate commercial waste disposal is available in the same way as the pub.”

The council is still accepting public comments on the application until February, 8.