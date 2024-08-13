Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton’s Poole’s Cavern wants to get the next generation into geology, geography, caving and conservation and is offering free sessions for 18-30 year olds to help spark people’s interests.

Buxton Civic Association (BCA), which owns and manages Poole’s Cavern, says it is committed to engaging younger and more diverse audiences in the essential environmental and cultural heritage conservation work that it carries out in Buxton.

Dave Green, BCA CEO said: “We believe by involving younger people in hands-on conservation activities, we can inspire an appreciation for the environment and a commitment to preserving it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poole’s Cavern serves as the British Cave Science Centre and currently hosts various scientific experiments monitoring environmental change.

A chance to experience caving for free at Poole's Cavern. Photo Tracey Whitefoot

By involving young people, the show-cave team hopes to not only educate young people about the significance of cave science and environments, but also inspire a new generation of conservationists who may continue this vital work.

Two experienced volunteers will lead the sessions: Professor John Gunn, a BCA trustee and limestone research specialist, and Victoria Kocher, the conservation officer for the Derbyshire Caving Association.

In early 2024, BCA received a £249,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave added: “Thanks to the generous grant we are able to provide these sessions. As a volunteer-led organisation with a long history of community involvement in Buxton, BCA is proud to offer this new opportunity to the next generation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two free sessions are for 18-30 years olds who want to get involved with geology and conservation. Photo Tracey Whitefoot

The free sessions will run on Thursday August, 22 and 29 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Each session is limited to ten people and equipment will be provided. Booking closes on Friday August, 16, email [email protected] to secure a place.