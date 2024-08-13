Poole’s Cavern offering free caving sessions to 18-30 year olds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Buxton Civic Association (BCA), which owns and manages Poole’s Cavern, says it is committed to engaging younger and more diverse audiences in the essential environmental and cultural heritage conservation work that it carries out in Buxton.
Dave Green, BCA CEO said: “We believe by involving younger people in hands-on conservation activities, we can inspire an appreciation for the environment and a commitment to preserving it.”
Poole’s Cavern serves as the British Cave Science Centre and currently hosts various scientific experiments monitoring environmental change.
By involving young people, the show-cave team hopes to not only educate young people about the significance of cave science and environments, but also inspire a new generation of conservationists who may continue this vital work.
Two experienced volunteers will lead the sessions: Professor John Gunn, a BCA trustee and limestone research specialist, and Victoria Kocher, the conservation officer for the Derbyshire Caving Association.
In early 2024, BCA received a £249,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Dave added: “Thanks to the generous grant we are able to provide these sessions. As a volunteer-led organisation with a long history of community involvement in Buxton, BCA is proud to offer this new opportunity to the next generation."
The free sessions will run on Thursday August, 22 and 29 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Each session is limited to ten people and equipment will be provided. Booking closes on Friday August, 16, email [email protected] to secure a place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.