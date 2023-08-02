Poole’s Cavern marks 170th anniversary with special Victorian themed tours

The old visitor's centre at Poole's Cavern. Pic submitted

The first of the special evening events takes place on Thursday August, 3 and then on Thursday August, 10 both at 6.30pm.

James Acton from the cavern is leading the project.

He said: “With it being our 170th year we wanted to do something special and we’re really excited about these tours.

The special lantern tours will be taking place at Poole's Cavern this month. Pic submitted

“Not only will we using lanterns to recreatethe Victorian lightning we will also be stepping back in time from a science point of view when not as much was known about the cave as it is now and sharing the facts of the day as well as dairy and letter quotes we have in our archive from people visited at the time.”Mr. Frank Redfern who reopened the cavern in 1853, will be the guest of honour and tour guide revealing stories of how the past has been so cleverly uncovered.

The tour will take you deeper underground through the Roman Chamber which gave up its secrets over many years,.

James said: “Then into the Cathedral Chamber, a place of awe and wonder, adorned with coruscations of glistening formations so breathtaking it is as if nature herself has etched her grandest masterpiece.

“Above, a vaulted roof, like the arches of a celestial abode, sheltering secrets and tales untold.”

A poster from the Poole's Cavern archive. Pic submitted

The cavern has been an important part in Buxton’s history for thousands of years.

James said: “We have evidence Romans used this space for leave offerings to the water goddes of the town and there is speculation that Mary Queen of Scots herself took refuge here and carved her name onto a pillar.

“These special tours are our way to pay tribute to Frank and celebrate our anniversary.

“And if they prove popular we will do them again.”

Frank Redfern who reopened the cavern in 1853. Pic submitted

Visitors can dress up in period costume if they wish.

The tour will be darker than the regular trips underground and will be limited to 20 per tour.

The cavern staff say although they have made every attempt to make this event as accessible as possible, due to the subterranean environment there are some restrictions.