Officers have been looking for David Reaney, 81, who was last seen at his home on Main Road in Eyam on Thursday, May 5.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today: “The discovery was made in the Calver area of north Derbyshire yesterday morning (14 May), his family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Officers have found a body believed to be that of missing Eyam man David Reaney.