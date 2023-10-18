Police search continue for missing boy, 12, from Buxton - as his friend found safe and well

Police have found one of two boys who were reported missing from High Peak.

Jayden and Harvey were reported missing from Buxton on Sunday, October 15, and yesterday, on October 17, police launched an appeal to help officers find two 12-year-olds, who were believed to be together in Glossop.

This morning, October 18, officers have confirmed that Jayden was found safe and well. But Harvey still remains missing – and police have appealed again for help to find the boy from Buxton.

Harvey is described as around five feet four inches tall, and of a skinny built with black shaven hair around the sides that is longer on top. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a jumper jacket, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap. It is believed that he is in the Glossop area.

Anyone who has seen Harvey is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 722 of 15 October:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101