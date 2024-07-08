Police issue CCTV image as appeal launched after incident in Buxton bar
Officers are appealing for help to identify the woman pictured.
The Buxton SNT shared a CCTV image earlier today as officers issued an appeal to find the identity of the woman in the picture.
This is regarding an incident at The Vaults at High Street in Buxton.
Anyone who can recognise the person pictures is asked to message Buxton SNT Facebook page quoting the reference number 24000100637.