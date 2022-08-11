Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of man missing after walking from Stockport to Ashover

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Jupp was heading home on foot to Kelstedge and is thought to have been walking along an A road, possibly the A6, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 11).

The 32-year-old last made contact with family just before midnight but did not return home and has not been in touch with anyone since.

Officers have started searching but say they are extremely concerned for Anthony’s welfare and are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Missing man Anthony Jupp

He is described as white, about 6ft 1ins, with blonde hair and with a large rose tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts, a blue t-shirt with paint on it, and either work boots or grey Nike Air Max trainers.

Anthony speaks with a strong Cockney accent.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We urgently want to hear from anyone who was driving on main routes between Stockport and Ashover/Chesterfield last night, who may have seen someone matching Anthony’s description. Do you have dashcam footage?

“Similarly, we want to hear from anyone who has been out and about today, who may have seen Anthony.”

If you can help, contact Derbyshire police via the following methods quoting incident 605 of August 10.

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website, or use our online contact form

Phone – call 101