David, who is 16, was last seen in the Hadfield area around 5.15pm yesterday, Wednesday 17 April. Police are concerned for his safety and want to hear from anyone who knows where he might be.

David is around 5ft 9ins tall and is of a slim build. He has short dark brown hair, and was wearing a black tracksuit, black waist length coat, trainers and he was carrying a black bag.

He has links to West Yorkshire and it is believed he might be heading to the Leeds area.

Have you seen David or do you now where he might be? If you have any information which could help, please contact police on the details below with reference 984 of 17 April:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101