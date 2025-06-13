Police appeal for help finding 52-year-old man missing from home in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for help to find a 52-year-old man who is missing from his home in Derbyshire.

David, who is from Glossop, was last seen at around 7pm on Thursday 12 June. He is described as being white and of a stocky build with a bald head and stubble.

David was last seen wearing a a black and red retro Manchester City t-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1476 of 12 June:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.