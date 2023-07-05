News you can trust since 1852
Plea for new members to join Buxton’s Inner Wheel ahead of new year starting

The Inner Wheel in Buxton will be starting its new year this month and is looking for more members to join the ranks.
By Lucy Ball
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Buxton Inner Wheel are looking for new members. Pic submittedBuxton Inner Wheel are looking for new members. Pic submitted
The group will be starting it’s 94th year in July and is looking for more ladies to help support local, national and international good causes.

Mary Davies from the group said: “If you are new to Buxton, or have time on your hands, or just want to make new friendships then we could just be the club for you.

“We will do anything to raise a few pounds – well not anything! We have talks, walks, and eat a lot of cake. We also chat a lot.

“At present we have 24 members all still keen to keep ourselves alert to what is happening in our world and to try in a very small way to do our bit.”

Anyone who wants to join the group should contact Mary on 01298 78336.

