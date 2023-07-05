Buxton Inner Wheel are looking for new members. Pic submitted

The group will be starting it’s 94th year in July and is looking for more ladies to help support local, national and international good causes.

Mary Davies from the group said: “If you are new to Buxton, or have time on your hands, or just want to make new friendships then we could just be the club for you.

“We will do anything to raise a few pounds – well not anything! We have talks, walks, and eat a lot of cake. We also chat a lot.

“At present we have 24 members all still keen to keep ourselves alert to what is happening in our world and to try in a very small way to do our bit.”