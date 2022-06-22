Plea for more musicians to join New Mills Brass Band

Musical director Adam Hutchins says band members have dropped in the last few years so New Mills Brass Band is in need of some new players.

He said: "Making music is a brilliant way to reconnect, make friends, learn new skills and be part of something truly life enhancing.

"However, we are down on numbers and we can't make music like we used to so there is a worry we may lose one of the oldest bands in the country."

New Mills Brass band, which was formerly known as New Mills Old Prize Band, dates back more than 200 years and has the longest continuous existence in the country.

During the First World War the band formed with members of Thornsett Band and became the 2nd/6th Battalion band of the Sherwood Foresters (Notts and Derby Regiment).

Seven men from the band were killed during the war then when the outbreak of war started again in 1939 the band served the Sherwood Foresters, but this time as a Home Guard band.

Adam said: “After the war we faced financial struggles and people couldn’t afford to play but we kept going.

"For nearly 40 years we had some financial help and we were able to continue as the town’s community band."At the centenary celebrations in 1912 Adam says the chair at the time said ‘there could be but few bands in the country which had weathered all the adversities of 100 years’, and he says this is even more true after 200 years.

He said: “We all recognise the last couple of years have been tough but covid seems to have hit us hard so we are putting a plea out for new members.

"No matter what age or ability, we invite people of the town to spend an hour or two with us on a Thursday evening at the Parish Hall.”

Instrument hire is free and professional tuition is included for very little cost. The group also hopes to relaunch its learner group soon.

For more information visit newmillsband.com, email Adam on [email protected] or message 07957 288550.