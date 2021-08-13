Plans to transform Litton playground boosted by £47,000 Tarmac grant

Litton Parish Council and the Litton playground committee have been awarded a grant of nearly £47,000 from The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund – a huge step towards the project target of £52,000.

The site is used by families schools and playgroups covering Litton, Cressbrook and Litton Mill, and the makeover will include two new climbing frames, swings for older children, more slides, a seesaw, play panels and the relocation of the existing roundabout to a more suitable location.

Councillor Rachel Rennie said: “We are over the moon to receive this grant from Tarmac. We can now look forward to installing more long-lasting equipment to update the playground for younger and older children and prevent the frequent mending some of the current equipment requires.

Tarmac Lime director Graham Cooper, with playground users and committee members Gordon Fuller, centre; Councillor Gordon Rooke, back right; and Katie Eavies, front right.

“We are hoping that the new playground will be ready in the autumn so that the children will have a chance to enjoy it before winter sets in.”

She added: “The playground committee is now set to fundraise for the last phase of the project which includes pruning the trees for safety and turning a grassy slope into a wildflower meadow to help local wildlife thrive.”

Councillor Gordon Rooke said: “It provides more play value to the children based on what the children themselves wanted when they were asked at the beginning of the project. We are all excited by the plans and grateful to Tarmac for providing the funds.”

Following the award, Graham Cooper, business director for Tarmac Lime visited, recently the playground to hear more about the project.

He said: “It’s easy to see what a vital local facility this is for children to have an outside play space. Tarmac is keen to support community projects where it can, both locally through its operational sites, and also via this national Landfill Communities Fund.

“We look forward to seeing the new playground opened and buzzing with the sound of children’s play.”

If you would like to make a donation to the project, go to www.gofund.me/e2a50905.