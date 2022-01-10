Plans to open children's home in Fairfield submitted to council

The application seeks permission to convert Stoney Knolls Cottage, on Waterswallows Road, into a children's home which would have space for five children aged between eight and 17.

If given the green light, the home will cater for children with learning difficulties, emotional behavioural difficulties and those with special educational support needs.

Applicant Hillgate Health Group said they had more than five years’ experience working in the semi-independent and residential childcare sector in various locations and are now looking to expand services into the High Peak.

Plans have been submitted to convert Stoney Knolls Cottage into a children's home. Picture Google maps

In a supporting statement submitted to High Peak Borough Council, a spokesperson for Hillgate said: “The home has a therapeutic approach to the young person’s care and pathway.

"We ensure looked after children are provided with the help, care and support needed for them to achieve and thrive.

“We are committed to providing a positive impact on the lives of children by creating an environment in which children are encouraged to thrive, develop and mature.”

Should the plans be approved, the home will have full-time employed staff and a bank list of staff. There will be different shift patterns to meet the needs of the children and young people including four staff on day shift, one waking watch staff, one staff sleeping in and two staff on support duties.

The property will have two bedrooms on the first floor and three bedrooms on the second floor. In total the home will accommodate five children male/female.

There is a bedroom for staff to rest on rotation during night shifts on ‘sleep-in shift’ on the ground floor.

Built in 1870, the outside of the building would remain the same and the only internal changes if approved would the installation of a downstairs toilet.

Hillgate say if the council’s development and control committee approved the change of use plans to convert the building into a children’s home, there would be a ‘robust matching process’ meaning if there was a 12-year-old female in placement the applicant would not look at placing a 17-year-old male in the home.

The plan is still out for consultation until Thursday, January 20. To have your say visit planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=252031.