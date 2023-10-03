A failing care home in Buxton which closed this summer is set to become 13 new apartments if plans are approved.

Portland Nursing Home in Buxton closed in June after a report from the Care Quality Commision found the Park Road site required improvement.

This saw 40 staff lose their jobs and 25 residents need to be relocated.

Speaking at the time of the closure, former manager of the now-closed home, Kaye Fogarty, said the home was closed purely because of ‘financial reasons’ and the impact of Covid and recent increases in running costs meant the home was running at a loss for the last couple of years.

Now plans have been submitted by Dave Rai to convert the Park Road site into 13 one and two bed apartments.

Speaking in a statement submitted to High Peak Borough council with the application Mr Rai said: “The residential apartments have been designed over four floors.

“On each floor there is a mix between one to two bedroom apartments, all including a kitchen/living, spacious bedrooms and bathroom.”

The design and access statement says a secure garden is located to the south west of the site, situated away from the entrance and parking, providing ‘additional outdoor amenity space for the residents in a safe environment’.

It is also noted the new extension will be a continuation from the materials palette on the existing development, allowing the extension to blend in with the existing building.

Lift access is provided centrally to all floors for easy movement for residents.

Mr Rai said: “Stairs and circulation spaces have been situated at the end of the building to allow staff to move around easily and allow them to maximise efficiency when caring for residents.”

The plans are out for consultation and one member of the public has already had their say.

Leaving comments on the council’s planning they raised concerns about the bin storage and how bike and bin storage should not be in the same location.

The plans are out for consultation until October, 12.